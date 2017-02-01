BRIEF-HCA Holdings says remain very o...

BRIEF-HCA Holdings says remain very optimistic with 2017 guidance

Tuesday

What that will look like and how many lives it will cover, we don't know * Hca holdings says here will be come if there's a repeal, there will be replacement. What that replace it will look like and how many lives it will cover, we don't know * Says remain very optimistic with our guidance for 2017 and then we will have to see how things work out later in the year Further company coverage: Jan 31 Caterpillar Inc said on Tuesday it would move its global headquarters to the Chicago area from Peoria, Illinois later this year to move closer to a global transportation hub and make it easier to recruit executives.

