A father and daughter try out a PBS P...

A father and daughter try out a PBS Playtime Pad at the station event.

WTVP in Peoria, Ill., wanted to celebrate the local premiere of the PBS Kids streaming channel in a special way. So it invited young fans and their parents to a party and taping of a special broadcast to help turn it on.

