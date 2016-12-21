Veterans in Peoria share a 'brotherhood' and a weekly meal
They gather every Monday for lunch where they shoot the breeze, share stories and drink an insane amount of coffee. The group ranges in size, but averages about 10 at Steak 'n Shake, 7715 N. University St. They are all veterans and represent service that spans from the early 1940s to the early 1970s.
