Rotary features Area Disposal

Rotarian Carolyn Casteel, right, introduced Eric Shangraw of Area Disposal, left, who gave a program on the company at the Pittsfield Rotary Club meeting Dec. 14. Area Disposal owns the landfill in Pike County, Clinton, and Tazwell County, along with the hauling company in Pittsfield. Area owns 250 trucks and has 515 employees.

