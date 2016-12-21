Morning Spin: Ex-Rep. Schock to be arraigned on federal charges today
Former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock talks to reporters Nov. 10, 2016, outside the Peoria Heights Village Hall. Welcome to Clout Street: Morning Spin, our weekday feature to catch you up with what's going on in government and politics from Chicago to Springfield.
