Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping
Danny Smith Jr. 28, is charged with kidnapping Maunds Bryant, 41, and his stepfather from their home in the 100 block of West Raab Road on Dec. 22. Smith remains in the Peoria County jail in lieu of $300,000 bond. Additional charges are under review by both Peoria and McLean County authorities.
