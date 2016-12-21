Lala Waterman Cordts

Eulala Lavonne "Lala" Cordts, 88, of Pekin, passed away at 6:58 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2016 at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. Born December 20, 1927 in Taylorville, she was the oldest of ten children to Raymond and Goldie Waterman.

