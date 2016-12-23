Hunters going after coyotes
There has been a sharp increase in coyote fatalities in the Sauk Valley region over the past 10 days or so. The snow and cold have had hunters out in numbers, and man, are they getting it done.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BATTLE OF GETTYSBURG panorama per H.W.Knight, P... (Jul '13)
|Thu
|Gene Meier
|2
|Campaign Signs at Polling Place, a Church???
|Dec 21
|YYY
|4
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Dec 19
|Father Murphy
|213
|Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10)
|Dec 18
|Eagle
|72
|More CAT layoffs on the way
|Dec 14
|Facts
|1
|60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08)
|Dec 14
|quietone
|1,215
|Earily History of Mapleton. (Apr '09)
|Dec 10
|Geneva Astle Lindner
|17
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC