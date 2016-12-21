Four Corners/East Peoria History: Davis Bros. Tap

On April 30, 1948, Ray Vincent Davis and his wife, Pearle, purchased lots 17 and 18 of the Pfeifer's Addition to East Peoria from the estate of Rosie Messer. Ray built a concrete slab masonry building, formed a partnership with his brothers Clyde and Eugene "Tubby" Davis and the three of them opened as Davis Bros.

