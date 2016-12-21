Former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock speaks to members of the media in Peoria, Ill., in Feb. 2015.
Former Illinois Congressman Aaron Schock is pleading not guilty to 24 felony counts, including wire fraud, theft of government funds and making false statements. Schock, 35, entered his not guilty plea at a pre-trial hearing on Monday.
