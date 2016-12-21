East Peoria Chamber offers GED preparation class
The East Peoria Chamber of Commerce announces a GED Preparation class to be offered in East Peoria Jan. 18-May 10, 2017. This class is offered through collaboration among the East Peoria Chamber, the Fondulac District Library, and the Peoria Park District ELITE Program.
