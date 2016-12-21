Dust Control Technology adds to line of stationary dust suppression rings
Dust Control Technology , Peoria, Illinois, is complementing its existing line of stationary dust suppression rings with the ability to produce geometric shapes, bars or other configurations, customized to the needs of the specific application. The new technology can create a virtually unlimited array of shapes and sizes, including the DustBoss DB-R ring, which creates a curtain of mist around the cargo stream or specified area for outstanding containment of fugitive dust or odor.
