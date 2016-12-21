Dimon's Political Stature Grows as He Takes Business Roundtable Chair
Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, on Wednesday was named chairman of the Business Roundtable, further cementing himself as a key intermediary between the incoming Trump administration and the business community. The announcement comes less than a week after Dimon was named co-chair of a White House panel on job creation, which will advise President-elect Donald Trump on economic policy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Banker.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Campaign Signs at Polling Place, a Church???
|Dec 21
|YYY
|4
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Dec 19
|Father Murphy
|213
|Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10)
|Dec 18
|Eagle
|72
|More CAT layoffs on the way
|Dec 14
|Facts
|1
|60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08)
|Dec 14
|quietone
|1,215
|Earily History of Mapleton. (Apr '09)
|Dec 10
|Geneva Astle Lindner
|17
|A congressman's journey from political star to ...
|Nov 24
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC