Church turned down tavern's gifts so ...

Church turned down tavern's gifts so Peoria children's home gets windfall

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: The Legal Record

Dixie Cole, owner of Cole's Corner Tap at 1227 NE Adams St., collected toys from patrons for Operation Sleigh Bell, a state-wide initiative launched in 1992. A group of needy Peoria kids had Cole for Christmas from a donor that was apparently too naughty for another charity's list.

Peoria, IL

