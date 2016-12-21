Caterpillar Rolls Out New Machines and Technology at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017
At CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017 Caterpillar will present its extensive line of machines and technology and its unmatched customer support capabilities. With 40 machines on display in two different exhibit areas totaling 60,000 square feet, Caterpillar's presence is among the largest at the show.
