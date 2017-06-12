Waste water battle nears end for thou...

Waste water battle nears end for thousands

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: ABC15.com

It's a water fight that's pitted neighbor against neighbor, and town against town. Tuesday evening, the Arizona Corporation Commission decided to do something about sewer rates affecting thousands of Epcor customers in the West Valley and parts of Mojave County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix 1 hr Chimmy 6
Blessed Father's Celebration 13 hr A Proud Son 1
Arizona???? Get outta here!!!! Thu Utican 1
Review: Valley Of The Sun Pediatrics (Jun '11) Thu Katie 8
fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08) Wed Curious 67
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Wed Lissette 234
Marion ky and Surrounding Wed NotMySon 1
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at June 16 at 9:44AM MST

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Peoria, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,986 • Total comments across all topics: 281,803,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC