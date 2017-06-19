Texting makes no sense
Recently I had finished my rather lengthy Sunday evening telephone call with my sister Sandra in Peoria, Arizona. Before ending the conversation, we devoted some time to the subject of "texting," something she does and I don't.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Franklin News-Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11)
|14 hr
|Sitara
|9
|American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ...
|15 hr
|Pasquali
|1
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Sun
|Midnight rider
|235
|Pain and Anxiety Meds
|Jun 17
|Pkillers
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jun 16
|HotnPhx
|1,161
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|Jun 16
|Lissette
|7
|fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08)
|Jun 16
|Ozy
|68
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC