Missing woman's boyfriend is arrested...

Missing woman's boyfriend is arrested as murder suspect

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Missing mother-of-two's live-in boyfriend is arrested on suspicion of her murder one month after she mysteriously vanished - even though police haven't found her body Her family said Interval made death threats before and that Mustafa planned to leave him and get a restraining order against him, according to court documents The live-in boyfriend of a mother-of-two who has been missing since May was arrested on suspicion of her murder even though her body has not been found. Robert John Interval Jr. was arrested on Thursday in Peoria, Arizona, and booked on one count of first degree murder nearly one month after girlfriend Christine Mustafa was last seen leaving work at a Walgreens pharmacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08) 17 hr Curious 64
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Tue chuckles 1,159
People who lie in court Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 3
Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent (Aug '16) Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 10
Daniel Knight (Jul '15) Jun 3 Dre Dre 3
Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09) Jun 2 Danelle ramsey 28
Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06) May 31 John doe 197
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Peoria, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,408 • Total comments across all topics: 281,630,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC