Missing woman's boyfriend is arrested as murder suspect

Missing mother-of-two's live-in boyfriend is arrested on suspicion of her murder one month after she mysteriously vanished - even though police haven't found her body Her family said Interval made death threats before and that Mustafa planned to leave him and get a restraining order against him, according to court documents The live-in boyfriend of a mother-of-two who has been missing since May was arrested on suspicion of her murder even though her body has not been found. Robert John Interval Jr. was arrested on Thursday in Peoria, Arizona, and booked on one count of first degree murder nearly one month after girlfriend Christine Mustafa was last seen leaving work at a Walgreens pharmacy.

