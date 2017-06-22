I-17 closed for 11 miles in north Phoenix because of brush fire

Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2tzlx6O A brush fire that sparked in north Phoenix near Loop 303 has closed I-17 between Loop 101 and State Route 74. A brush fire that sparked in north Phoenix near Loop 303 on June 22, 2017, closed Interstate 17 between Loop 101 and State Route 74. Northbound lanes were closed starting at the Loop 101 freeway, southbound lanes were closed starting at Pioneer Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.