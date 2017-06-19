Homeless man found dead in Peoria, no...

Homeless man found dead in Peoria, no suspects

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: ABC15.com

Excessive Heat Warning issued June 15 at 3:29PM MST expiring June 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 15 at 2:41AM MST expiring June 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Excessive Heat Warning issued June 15 at 2:41AM MST expiring June 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Excessive Heat Warning issued June 14 at 2:52PM MST expiring June 20 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 14 at 2:52PM MST expiring June 20 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Yavapai Excessive Heat Watch issued June 14 at 3:18AM MST expiring June 20 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai On June 6, 53-year-old Steve Rivera was found dead in a wooded area near Thunderbird Road and 83rd Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
heat 3 hr Bert 1
News Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10... 19 hr OlllllO 3
Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11) Mon Sitara 9
News American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ... Mon Pasquali 1
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Sun Midnight rider 235
Pain and Anxiety Meds Jun 17 Pkillers 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jun 16 HotnPhx 1,161
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at June 21 at 4:33AM MST

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Peoria, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,245 • Total comments across all topics: 281,923,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC