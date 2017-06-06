Ex-Peoria teacher pleads guilty to sexual conduct with student
Ex-Peoria teacher pleads guilty to sexual conduct with student Brian Woolsey pleaded guilty to four different charges in connection with his relationship with an underage student. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2sALulL Brian Woolsey pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual conduct with a minor and one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor Tuesday in Maricopa County Superior Court.
