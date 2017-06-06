Ex-Peoria teacher pleads guilty to se...

Ex-Peoria teacher pleads guilty to sexual conduct with student

Brian Woolsey pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual conduct with a minor and one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor Tuesday in Maricopa County Superior Court.

