Elderly woman dies from heat exposure after leaving facility
Peoria police say an elderly woman with Alzheimer's disease died from heat exposure after leaving a care facility in the city. Officer Brandon Sheffert says detectives received a call from Immanuel Campus of Care Thursday afternoon 79-year-old Oralia Parra and another 87-year-old female patient had been missing for 30 minutes.
