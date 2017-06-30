Elderly woman dies from heat exposure...

Elderly woman dies from heat exposure after leaving facility

Friday Jun 23

Peoria police say an elderly woman with Alzheimer's disease died from heat exposure after leaving a care facility in the city. Officer Brandon Sheffert says detectives received a call from Immanuel Campus of Care Thursday afternoon 79-year-old Oralia Parra and another 87-year-old female patient had been missing for 30 minutes.

