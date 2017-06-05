CAP worker stung 'several hundred tim...

CAP worker stung 'several hundred times' by bees in Peoria

Wednesday Jun 7

PEORIA, AZ - A 40-year-old man was stung "several hundred" times while working for the Central Arizona Project in Peoria on Wednesday morning, according to Tim Eiden with the Peoria Fire-Medical Dept. It happened at approximately 9 a.m. near the Loop 303 and Lake Pleasant Parkway .

Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

