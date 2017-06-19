America First Comes To Basel

America First Comes To Basel

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: Dealbreaker

By Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America [ CC BY-SA 2.0 ], via Wikimedia Commons This week, a group of mostly pale, bespectacled men gathered along the banks of Rhine, hoping to mark the 10-year anniversary of the beginning of the financial crisis by finalizing rules for banks designed to prevent the next one. And they are so close: There's just one thing left to do, and that's the set minimum capital requirements .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dealbreaker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Wed chuckles 1,162
heat Wed Bert 1
News Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10... Tue OlllllO 3
Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11) Jun 19 Sitara 9
News American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ... Jun 19 Pasquali 1
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Jun 18 Midnight rider 235
Pain and Anxiety Meds Jun 17 Pkillers 1
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at June 22 at 11:23AM MST

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Peoria, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,528 • Total comments across all topics: 281,953,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC