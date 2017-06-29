Ameresco providing energy upgrades fo...

Ameresco providing energy upgrades for Arizona city

Framingham energy efficiency company Ameresco has been selected to provide energy upgrades for the city of Peoria, Ariz., a project expected to save the city hundreds of thousands of dollars over the next 20 years.

