Ameresco providing energy upgrades for Arizona city
Framingham energy efficiency company Ameresco has been selected to provide energy upgrades for the city of Peoria, Ariz., a project expected to save the city hundreds of thousands of dollars over the next 20 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public School Problems?
|10 hr
|HSTruman
|1
|James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que...
|Wed
|Roger
|2
|West Elm to Open First Phoenix Store June 29
|Wed
|Roger
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Roger
|1,167
|Cemita Sandwiches and a Memorable Mole at La Po...
|Wed
|Roger
|1
|Rallies in cities across US decrying deportation (Apr '14)
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
|After outcry, historic Phoenix drive-through li...
|Tue
|Roger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC