2 fast-casual restaurant chains expand in West Valley
Options for build-your-own burger and pizza expand in the West Valley with the opening of Smashburger in Peoria, Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza in Glendale. 2 fast-casual restaurant chains expand in West Valley Options for build-your-own burger and pizza expand in the West Valley with the opening of Smashburger in Peoria, Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza in Glendale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11)
|11 hr
|Sitara
|9
|American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ...
|12 hr
|Pasquali
|1
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Sun
|Midnight rider
|235
|Pain and Anxiety Meds
|Jun 17
|Pkillers
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jun 16
|HotnPhx
|1,161
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|Jun 16
|Lissette
|7
|fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08)
|Jun 16
|Ozy
|68
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC