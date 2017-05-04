Woman at border caught with heroin on...

Woman at border caught with heroin on buttocks

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said a woman arrested at a U.S./Mexico border crossing in Arizona had a large amount of heroin strapped to her buttocks. The photo shared by customs has gone viral on Facebook.

