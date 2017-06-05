The Latest: Police fatally shoot armed robbery suspect
Police Sgt. Scott Waite says two officers fired at the suspect after he fired a shotgun as police tried to take him into custody about an hour after a convenience store was robbed Tuesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|medication
|4 hr
|anthonybrandon
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|14 hr
|chuckles
|1,159
|People who lie in court
|Mon
|AmerPie Gorilla
|3
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent (Aug '16)
|Mon
|AmerPie Gorilla
|10
|Daniel Knight (Jul '15)
|Jun 3
|Dre Dre
|3
|Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09)
|Jun 2
|Danelle ramsey
|28
|Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06)
|May 31
|John doe
|197
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC