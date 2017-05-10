The Gop Healthcare Bill Passed Thursday Was a Huge Liberal Victory
Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, via Wikipedia President Donald Trump {Originally posted to the author's website, The Lid} There's an old Marx Brother's routine where Groucho leans over to Margaret Dumont and says "Would you sleep with me for a million dollars?" Dumont hesitates and says "Yes."
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|3 hr
|smor-ty
|233
|People who lie in court
|13 hr
|Bullied
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Thu
|chuckles
|1,153
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|May 11
|pacoisgod
|123
|City Data forum sucks!!! (Aug '10)
|May 9
|Kanawha Reprobate
|95
|White supremacist gang busted (May '06)
|Apr '17
|u reap what u sow
|228
|I HATE having to beg for my own press. (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|Done that
|8
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC