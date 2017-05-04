Teen girl fighting for life, 3 more h...

Teen girl fighting for life, 3 more hurt in Peoria car wreck

Four teenage girls, one of whom suffered life-threatening injuries, and an adult were hurt in a car wreck Wednesday morning. It happened at Sonoran Mountain Ranch and Ridgeline roads in Peoria , which is northeast of Interstate 17 and Happy Valley Road.

