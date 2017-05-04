Teen girl fighting for life, 3 more hurt in Peoria car wreck
Four teenage girls, one of whom suffered life-threatening injuries, and an adult were hurt in a car wreck Wednesday morning. It happened at Sonoran Mountain Ranch and Ridgeline roads in Peoria , which is northeast of Interstate 17 and Happy Valley Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|3 hr
|Augie
|1,148
|Www.azfamily.com
|Wed
|Gomer
|1
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|Apr 28
|DeltaVetWife
|6
|Spinal Patient needs help with pain (Jan '11)
|Apr 28
|DeltaVetWife
|19
|In search of:
|Apr 26
|Dannyboy
|1
|White supremacist gang busted (May '06)
|Apr 3
|u reap what u sow
|228
|I HATE having to beg for my own press. (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|Done that
|8
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC