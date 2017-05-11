Rumors debunked of shooting threat for Peoria High School Police say they couldn't locate the source of the rumor that spread on social media Wednesday. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2r5w8UU Peoria police say warnings of a May 11, 2017, shooting threat on Peoria High School that spread on social media were unfounded.

