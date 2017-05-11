Rumors debunked of shooting threat for Peoria High School
Rumors debunked of shooting threat for Peoria High School Police say they couldn't locate the source of the rumor that spread on social media Wednesday. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2r5w8UU Peoria police say warnings of a May 11, 2017, shooting threat on Peoria High School that spread on social media were unfounded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|meth addicts (Jul '11)
|5 hr
|Minor
|8
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|8 hr
|pacoisgod
|123
|City Data forum sucks!!! (Aug '10)
|Tue
|Kanawha Reprobate
|95
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|May 8
|nice
|15
|Is Sun City the best place to retire in AZ? (Apr '09)
|May 8
|crippledguy69cant...
|59
|Pro's & Con's of moving to Suprise?
|May 7
|relax
|3
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 7
|chuckles
|1,152
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC