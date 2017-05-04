Police investigating shooting in Peoria

Police investigating shooting in Peoria

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: ABC15.com

Wind Advisory issued May 5 at 7:32PM MST expiring May 6 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Wind Advisory issued May 5 at 7:32PM MST expiring May 6 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Yavapai Fire Weather Warning issued May 5 at 2:43PM MST expiring May 6 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo, Yavapai Fire Weather Warning issued May 5 at 2:43PM MST expiring May 6 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino Fire Weather Warning issued May 5 at 1:32PM MST expiring May 6 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, La Paz, Maricopa, Pinal, Yuma Fire Weather Watch issued May 5 at 4:36AM MST expiring May 6 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo, Yavapai Fire Weather Watch issued May 5 at 3:08AM MST expiring May 6 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, La Paz, Maricopa, Pinal, Yuma Police were called to the area of Peoria and Grand avenues around 9 p.m.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pro's & Con's of moving to Suprise? 13 hr relax 3
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 16 hr chuckles 1,152
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) 21 hr Youming 49
meth addicts (Jul '11) Sun Barb on Myrtle 7
Www.azfamily.com Sat only14me 2
Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15) Sat social security s... 14
News Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14) Apr 28 DeltaVetWife 6
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Peoria, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,750 • Total comments across all topics: 280,863,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC