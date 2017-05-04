Police investigating shooting in Peoria
Wind Advisory issued May 5 at 7:32PM MST expiring May 6 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Wind Advisory issued May 5 at 7:32PM MST expiring May 6 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Yavapai Fire Weather Warning issued May 5 at 2:43PM MST expiring May 6 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo, Yavapai Fire Weather Warning issued May 5 at 2:43PM MST expiring May 6 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino Fire Weather Warning issued May 5 at 1:32PM MST expiring May 6 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, La Paz, Maricopa, Pinal, Yuma Fire Weather Watch issued May 5 at 4:36AM MST expiring May 6 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo, Yavapai Fire Weather Watch issued May 5 at 3:08AM MST expiring May 6 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, La Paz, Maricopa, Pinal, Yuma Police were called to the area of Peoria and Grand avenues around 9 p.m.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro's & Con's of moving to Suprise?
|13 hr
|relax
|3
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|16 hr
|chuckles
|1,152
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|21 hr
|Youming
|49
|meth addicts (Jul '11)
|Sun
|Barb on Myrtle
|7
|Www.azfamily.com
|Sat
|only14me
|2
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|Sat
|social security s...
|14
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|Apr 28
|DeltaVetWife
|6
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC