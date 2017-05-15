PD: Stranger touches Peoria girl in park
Police say a stranger touched a girl on the knee in Pioneer Park between 8 and 8:15 a.m. The person of interest is described as an older white man with a short beard. He was wearing sunglasses, a white shirt and beige shorts at the time, according to a spokesman from the Peoria Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|3 hr
|Hope
|7
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|17 hr
|Paul Bradford
|50
|World Mission Society Church of God Religious F... (Apr '12)
|20 hr
|A sinner but is s...
|125
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|chuckles
|1,154
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Tue
|Johnny
|125
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Quirky
|193,140
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC