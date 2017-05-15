PD: Stranger touches Peoria girl in park

PD: Stranger touches Peoria girl in park

Tuesday May 9

Police say a stranger touched a girl on the knee in Pioneer Park between 8 and 8:15 a.m. The person of interest is described as an older white man with a short beard. He was wearing sunglasses, a white shirt and beige shorts at the time, according to a spokesman from the Peoria Police Department.

