Meet the Arizona students who earned $115K scholarships to the state's public universities
Meet 20 Arizona students who earned Flinn Scholarships that pay public university tuition and room and board, among other costs. Meet the Arizona students who earned $115K scholarships to the state's public universities Meet 20 Arizona students who earned Flinn Scholarships that pay public university tuition and room and board, among other costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|original and novelty documents to travel
|3 hr
|denisberry
|1
|fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08)
|22 hr
|Curious
|64
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|chuckles
|1,159
|People who lie in court
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|3
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent (Aug '16)
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|10
|Daniel Knight (Jul '15)
|Jun 3
|Dre Dre
|3
|Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09)
|Jun 2
|Danelle ramsey
|28
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC