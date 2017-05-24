Meet the Arizona students who earned ...

Meet the Arizona students who earned $115K scholarships to the state's public universities

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Meet 20 Arizona students who earned Flinn Scholarships that pay public university tuition and room and board, among other costs. Meet the Arizona students who earned $115K scholarships to the state's public universities Meet 20 Arizona students who earned Flinn Scholarships that pay public university tuition and room and board, among other costs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
original and novelty documents to travel 3 hr denisberry 1
fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08) 22 hr Curious 64
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Tue chuckles 1,159
People who lie in court Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 3
Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent (Aug '16) Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 10
Daniel Knight (Jul '15) Jun 3 Dre Dre 3
Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09) Jun 2 Danelle ramsey 28
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Peoria, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,943 • Total comments across all topics: 281,635,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC