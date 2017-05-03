Glendale's budget on path to financia...

Glendale's budget on path to financial stability

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: The Arizona Republic

New management and conservative budgeting are putting Glendale, which went heavily into debt on sports facilities, on firmer financial ground. Glendale's budget on path to financial stability New management and conservative budgeting are putting Glendale, which went heavily into debt on sports facilities, on firmer financial ground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Thu chuckles 1,149
Www.azfamily.com May 3 Gomer 1
News Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14) Apr 28 DeltaVetWife 6
Spinal Patient needs help with pain (Jan '11) Apr 28 DeltaVetWife 19
News White supremacist gang busted (May '06) Apr '17 u reap what u sow 228
I HATE having to beg for my own press. (Sep '16) Apr '17 Done that 8
Review: Arizona Garage Door Guru Dec '16 Blurp 4
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Maricopa County was issued at May 05 at 1:32PM MST

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Peoria, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,271 • Total comments across all topics: 280,798,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC