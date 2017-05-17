Fire breaks out at Peoria hoarder home
Peoria Fire-Medical and the Glendale and Sun City Fire Departments responded to the home near 77th Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 10:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered heavy smoke coming from the home. Once crews were able to gain access to the inside they found that it was cluttered with items and described it as being a "hoarder-type situation," a Peoria Fire-Medical spokesperson said.
