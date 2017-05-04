Arizona woman tried to smuggle heroin...

Arizona woman tried to smuggle heroin strapped to butt

57 min ago

A 47-year-old woman was caught on Tuesday trying to smuggle heroin from Mexico to the US by strapping it to her buttocks. The woman was referred for further inspection by US Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales Dennis DeConcini.

