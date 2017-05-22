Apex Donates $20,000 To C.O.P.S., Rai...

Apex Donates $20,000 To C.O.P.S., Raising $50,000 Total

Wednesday May 17 Read more: AmmoLand

PEORIA, Ariz. - - With its donation of $20,000, presented during the 146th NRA Annual Meetings and Exhibits in Atlanta, Apex Tactical Specialties brought its total contribution to Concerns of Police Survivors to $50,000.

