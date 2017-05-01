5 Best Restaurants in Peoria and Surprise Right Now
Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 8 a.m. EXPAND Mucha Lucha Taco Shop, a popular local taqueria, recently opened a new location about 10 minutes north of University of Phoenix Stadium in Peoria. Jackie Mercandetti Finding great eats from independently-owned restaurants in the chain-heavy northwest Valley is not always easy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|chuckles
|1,145
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|Apr 28
|DeltaVetWife
|6
|Spinal Patient needs help with pain (Jan '11)
|Apr 28
|DeltaVetWife
|19
|In search of:
|Apr 26
|Dannyboy
|1
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Apr 26
|elenasan37
|48
|White supremacist gang busted (May '06)
|Apr 3
|u reap what u sow
|228
|I HATE having to beg for my own press. (Sep '16)
|Apr 2
|Done that
|8
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC