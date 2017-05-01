5 Best Restaurants in Peoria and Surp...

5 Best Restaurants in Peoria and Surprise Right Now

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 8 a.m. EXPAND Mucha Lucha Taco Shop, a popular local taqueria, recently opened a new location about 10 minutes north of University of Phoenix Stadium in Peoria. Jackie Mercandetti Finding great eats from independently-owned restaurants in the chain-heavy northwest Valley is not always easy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 2 hr chuckles 1,145
News Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14) Apr 28 DeltaVetWife 6
Spinal Patient needs help with pain (Jan '11) Apr 28 DeltaVetWife 19
In search of: Apr 26 Dannyboy 1
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) Apr 26 elenasan37 48
News White supremacist gang busted (May '06) Apr 3 u reap what u sow 228
I HATE having to beg for my own press. (Sep '16) Apr 2 Done that 8
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at May 02 at 9:36AM MST

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Peoria, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,474 • Total comments across all topics: 280,723,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC