Women at work: Networking group, co-working space grow opportunities in the West Valley
A Peoria professional networking group, West Valley Women, is helping women across the West Valley connect with other female professions, and is celebrating the launch of StarshineAZ, a women's co-op space at the Glendale Municipal Airport.
