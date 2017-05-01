With Friends Like Jack Boglea

With Friends Like Jack Boglea

Friday Apr 28

By Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America [ CC BY-SA 2.0 ], via Wikimedia Commons In his career proselytizing for passive investing , Jack Bogle has thrown more than his fair share of shade, at active managers ripping people off, at stock speculators , at President Trump . But in all his nearly 88 years, the Vanguard Group founder has perhaps never crafted so beautiful a damning with faint praise as these nuggets about his fellow passive investing pioneer Rob Arnott, the "godfather of smart beta" who's having second thoughts about that which he gave to the world.

Peoria, AZ

