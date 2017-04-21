Trine to close Arizona campus

The Angola-based university will shutter its Peoria, Arizona campus June 12, Trine spokesman James Tew confirmed to NewsChannel 15. Tew said closing the campus will allow the university to "refocus more efforts on our strength, which is the education provided at our main campus and education centers in Indiana and Michigan." Tew said most of the students enrolled at the Peoria campus will have completed their degrees by the closure date.

