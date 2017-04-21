Trine to close Arizona campus
The Angola-based university will shutter its Peoria, Arizona campus June 12, Trine spokesman James Tew confirmed to NewsChannel 15. Tew said closing the campus will allow the university to "refocus more efforts on our strength, which is the education provided at our main campus and education centers in Indiana and Michigan." Tew said most of the students enrolled at the Peoria campus will have completed their degrees by the closure date.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|17 hr
|chuckles
|1,141
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Sun
|Song
|47
|Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12)
|Sun
|Aztec0797
|8
|Armpit Airline
|Apr 22
|Citizen
|2
|When are they going to make movie about Pat Til...
|Apr 20
|Whiny1
|3
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|Apr 17
|Bro
|34
|White supremacist gang busted (May '06)
|Apr 3
|u reap what u sow
|228
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC