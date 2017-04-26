The top high school in the country is...

The top high school in the country is in Arizona

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Five of the top 10 high schools in the country are in Arizona, according to U.S. News and World Report. And they're all branches of the same charter school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14) 36 min DeltaVetWife 6
Spinal Patient needs help with pain (Jan '11) 51 min DeltaVetWife 19
In search of: Apr 26 Dannyboy 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Apr 26 chuckles 1,144
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) Apr 26 elenasan37 48
News White supremacist gang busted (May '06) Apr 3 u reap what u sow 228
I HATE having to beg for my own press. (Sep '16) Apr 2 Done that 8
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at April 28 at 9:24AM MST

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Peoria, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,185 • Total comments across all topics: 280,632,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC