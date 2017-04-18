Sidel Opens Cap Molding Plant in Arizona

Sidel Group of France opened a plant last year in Peoria, Ariz., for injection molding mainly beverage-bottle caps. The plant is the third facility for Novembal , the cap and closure molding unit of Sidel Group.

