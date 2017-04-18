Register your alarm system, avoid penalties
Alarm systems. So many people across the Valley have them, but did you know they could cost you more than that monthly fee if you're missing a certain step? Many people don't know they have to register their systems - it's all in an effort to cut down on false alarms.
