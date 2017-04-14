Record: Man says he shot Peoria shop owner, stole Mercedes because he ...
An 18-year-old man arrested in connection with the killing of a Peoria clothing store owner on Wednesday told police he intended to steal the woman's Mercedes-Benz vehicle because he "wanted to drive it for a while,'' according to a court document released Friday. Record: Man says he shot Peoria shop owner, stole Mercedes because he 'wanted to drive it for a while' An 18-year-old man arrested in connection with the killing of a Peoria clothing store owner on Wednesday told police he intended to steal the woman's Mercedes-Benz vehicle because he "wanted to drive it for a while,'' according to a court document released Friday.
