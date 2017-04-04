Police: Man took cellphone photos up woman's dress at Peoria store
Police: Man took cellphone photos up woman's dress at Peoria store The woman had been shopping with two children at a Target store in Peoria. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2nVj9EK Police say this man was caught taking a cellphone photo up a woman's dress as she shopped with two children at a Target store in Peoria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone help me find molly?
|43 min
|Anonymous
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|17 hr
|chuckles
|1,128
|White supremacist gang busted (May '06)
|Mon
|u reap what u sow
|228
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Mon
|The Media
|229
|I HATE having to beg for my own press. (Sep '16)
|Apr 2
|Done that
|8
|When are they going to make movie about Pat Til...
|Apr 1
|wondering
|1
|Arcadia Little League Vendor Jevin Stiffs & Sue...
|Apr 1
|Soapboxmom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC