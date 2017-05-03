PD: Person struck, killed by train in Peoria
Fire Weather Warning issued April 28 at 2:25PM MST expiring April 28 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: La Paz, Maricopa, Pinal, Yuma Fire Weather Warning issued April 28 at 2:25PM MST expiring April 28 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, Maricopa, Pinal Fire Weather Warning issued April 28 at 2:02PM MST expiring April 28 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Yavapai Wind Advisory issued April 28 at 3:26AM MST expiring April 28 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Yavapai Fire Weather Watch issued April 26 at 2:12PM MST expiring April 28 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, La Paz, Maricopa, Pinal, Yuma PEORIA, AZ - Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a train in the West Valley Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|14 hr
|chuckles
|1,147
|Www.azfamily.com
|Wed
|Gomer
|1
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|Apr 28
|DeltaVetWife
|6
|Spinal Patient needs help with pain (Jan '11)
|Apr 28
|DeltaVetWife
|19
|In search of:
|Apr 26
|Dannyboy
|1
|White supremacist gang busted (May '06)
|Apr 3
|u reap what u sow
|228
|I HATE having to beg for my own press. (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|Done that
|8
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC