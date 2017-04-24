PD: Pair arrested for 5 Smoke Shop robberies
Police report that between February and April, 20-year-old Jacob Sutton and 23-year-old Paul Rohrbacher, robbed smoke shops in El Mirage, Surprise, and Peoria, getting about $4,000 in cash and products. The men wore 'black and white masks' that they made themselves, cutting holes in a shirt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|36 min
|chuckles
|1,141
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Sun
|Song
|47
|Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12)
|Sun
|Aztec0797
|8
|Armpit Airline
|Sat
|Citizen
|2
|When are they going to make movie about Pat Til...
|Apr 20
|Whiny1
|3
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|Apr 17
|Bro
|34
|White supremacist gang busted (May '06)
|Apr 3
|u reap what u sow
|228
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC