PD: Man, woman found dead inside Glendale home
Officers trying to serve a search warrant in Glendale discovered two individuals who had been shot and were dead inside a home. According to the Glendale Police Department, on April 8 officers from Phoenix were serving a search warrant in reference to child pornography at a home near 59th and Peoria avenues shortly after 7 p.m. As Phoenix police officers were entering the home, one gunshot was heard.
