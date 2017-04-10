PD: Man, woman found dead inside Glendale home

Officers trying to serve a search warrant in Glendale discovered two individuals who had been shot and were dead inside a home. According to the Glendale Police Department, on April 8 officers from Phoenix were serving a search warrant in reference to child pornography at a home near 59th and Peoria avenues shortly after 7 p.m. As Phoenix police officers were entering the home, one gunshot was heard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.